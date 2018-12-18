Nowhere is safe: Ken Block finally unleashes full mayhem in Gymkhana Ten!

We’ll keep this brief. You know as good as us what goes down in Ken Blocks infamous Gymkhana videos so there really is no need for us to harp on about it like you’ve just accidentally discovered this page by accident — if you have, well shit, go do catch your under-a-rock-living ass up. It’s been two years since Gymkhana Nine laid waste to an industrial playground of madness, now watch as Kenny-boy creates absolute mayhem in FIVE sick locations with FIVE sicker cars



Here’s all you need to know: Climbkhana 1965 Hoonicorn V2 Ford Mustang, 2018 World Rally Championship Ford Fiesta, 1991 Ford Escort RS Cosworth, Ford Focus RS RX (Gymkhana Nine), and the absolute pièce de résistance, the 914-horsepower 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck!

Enjoy …