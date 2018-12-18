Nowhere is safe: Ken Block finally unleashes full mayhem in Gymkhana Ten!

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars
 
 

We’ll keep this brief. You know as good as us what goes down in Ken Blocks infamous Gymkhana videos so there really is no need for us to harp on about it like you’ve just accidentally discovered this page by accident — if you have, well shit, go do catch your under-a-rock-living ass up. It’s been two years since Gymkhana Nine laid waste to an industrial playground of madness, now watch as Kenny-boy creates absolute mayhem in FIVE sick locations with FIVE sicker cars

Here’s all you need to know: Climbkhana 1965 Hoonicorn V2 Ford Mustang, 2018 World Rally Championship Ford Fiesta, 1991 Ford Escort RS Cosworth, Ford Focus RS RX (Gymkhana Nine), and the absolute pièce de résistance, the 914-horsepower 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck!

Enjoy …

Jaden Martin

Growing up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop, Jaden is a qualified word bender that has obtained a 'brofessional' diploma in car building from years of trial and error. He's currently trying to finish his creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

Show more posts by Jaden Martin

