Events guide: Caroline Bay Rock and Hop (15–17 March)

Caroline Bay Rock and Hop

When: 15–17 March, 2019

Where: Caroline Bay, Timaru

It’s all on at Caroline Bay in Timaru! After another successful event this year, organizers have set aside three days, 15–17 March, to keep the party going. For 2019, the event will follow the tried-and-tested formula, with Friday being a warm-up day with a cruise out to Geraldine during the day and a night cruise down the main street and through neighbouring towns. Saturday will be the day of the show and shine, with well over 600 vehicles expected, plus stalls, live music, and refreshments. There’s even set to be a ‘wear your parts’ competition! For a full event schedule and any other information, visit carolinebayrockandhop.co.nz.