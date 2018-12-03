World Class: a closer look at Kiwi automotive innovators

Precision Engineering

Precisionengltd.co.nz / precisioneng2014@gmail.com / 09 415 3264

Building, or rebuilding, motors when you can still get your hands on parts from the manufacturer is all well and good, until the maker decides to pull the pin and the pieces required become gradually harder and harder to find. This is especially the case when it comes to one of the most sought-after rotary combinations, the 20B, or even in cases when we never had access to the parts in the first place — as with the quad-rotor screamers. Making the components required to enable people to build these motors requires a serious amount of engineering wizardry and know-how, and, while many have tried, almost all have failed to make the components viable, with one notable exception: the current world leader when it comes to producing aftermarket four-rotor and three-rotor short-cranks, a Kiwi-owned and -operated company by the name of Precision Engineering. You’ve probably heard of it before, seeing as its owner, Jeff Bruce, is credited with producing the first four-rotor crank outside of Mazda’s own — that original unit lived inside Bryce McEwan’s ‘FOURRE’ FD RX-7, which was featured back in NZ Performance Car Issue No. 87 from 2004 — and served as the blueprint for every aftermarket four-rotor in existence, which includes those used in Mad Mike Whiddett’s ‘MADBUL’ and ‘HUMBUL’ RX-7s, and ‘RADBUL’ MX-5.

A fitter and turner by trade, Jeff tells us that he worked for a number of engineering companies before deciding to go out on his own: “A couple of friends and I opened shops by each other, making all sorts of pieces. I started making flywheels after one guy needed one, then a friend saw it and wanted one too. All of a sudden, I was making lots,” explains Jeff. “That led into making rotary flywheels. One day, someone saw that a company in England had made a three-rotor out of two 12As and asked if I could do the same. That’s when I invented the three-rotor short-shaft that uses the 13B centre plates (50mm), but it was around the same time that the 20Bs started coming in as Jap imports, so they weren’t very popular because you could get the real thing still.”

Although, as time went on, the quantity of 20B parts began to be whittled away, and, as the unique thicker 20B centre plate (70mm) became harder to obtain, consumers looked towards the aftermarket for solutions. This was where Jeff continued to design and produce three-rotor short-cranks that meant two 13B centre plates (50mm) could be used instead of the 20B’s unique centre plate (70mm). They became hugely popular, and remain one of the most in-demand options that he offers today, along with all the unique internal parts, bar the 70mm centre plate, for the 20B. And it was from his work with these three-rotors that Jeff came up with the idea for his now-famous four-rotor design.

“You’d see the odd video of the Mazda four-rotors, but there were only 20-odd in the world, and the average person, of course, couldn’t buy one because the cars were a couple million each,” explains Jeff. “I looked at it, and to make my own four-rotor was really just an extension of the three-rotor short-crank units that I was making already. A double-ended version, but the back has a spline for a counterweight, as opposed to a taper system that Mazda uses. That’s how I made the four-rotor cranks.”

He also tells us that even the six-rotor is similar in concept: the same crank with an extra piece on each end. It sounds easy on paper, but the issue is trying to keep it straight, due to the length, when making one: “Keeping things straight is always a challenge,” he says. Although the six-rotor is what Jeff calls a “boutique” motor, with only two complete examples currently in existence: the Pulse Performance Race Engineering (PPRE) RX-4 and an M6 BMW in South Africa. A third, incomplete kit is in Australia.

For all of his kits — which include 13B cranks; 20B cranks; three-rotor short-cranks; and, of course, the quad- and six-rotor cranks — nearly all work is completed in-house at Precision Engineering, only outsourcing the more specialized tasks, such as heat treatment. There are currently two types of crank available, an OEM-spec one, which rates roughly 31–32 on the Rockwell hardness scale, and an X40, which is hardened and toughened, suited to the likes of boosted applications, rated to 40 on the Rockwell scale. At the time of writing, Jeff is about to release the next generation, which he’s called ‘X50’, and he says it’s 30 per cent stronger than the X40, handling of boost thrown at it in testing.

“These will be available in 20B cranks soon, for all the serious customers looking to throw 80psi of boost at them,” Jeff tells us. “Especially the drag guys, who are starting to lean more and more on them!”

Precision Engineering remains the only manufacturer of commercially available four- and six-rotor cranks, despite others attempting to reproduce them overseas to no success, and continues to top the world with strengthened 13B, 20B, and three-rotor short-cranks. Precision also produces a range of rotating components — “everything that spins, we make”.