Summer stunner: the best of the Orewa Beach Festival

This is manifested in a number of ways, but the most obvious would be through its dedication to supporting the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust. The event is not run for profit, and all proceeds are given directly to the trust. Sharon Morris, who took on the task of bringing the event to life with the help of the event's dedicated committee, explains this appreciation for the service provided by the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, as her older brother passed away on the helicopter en route to the hospital. The trust performs a vital service for the community, and relies on donations to ensure the service continues, with the contributions from the Rodders Beach Festival going a long way towards this. Public opinion is high, which is what makes it so popular — not just within the region, but throughout the upper North Island.