Hot pursuit: Andy Frost frustratingly close to fives 

Andy Frost’s Red Victor 3 (RV3) was knocking on the five-second street car barrier in Bahrain this month, progressively reducing his times from the 6.3s he set there last year. Andy and the team spent the first few days on the first half of the track, trying to drop their 60-foot times down into the 0.9–1.0-second range. This is where they and everyone else believed they would need to run to get a five-second pass out of RV3. After a lot of launches and a string of 1.1s in the 60-foot and 4.0s in the eighth-mile, the team realised that they were never going to get such a heavy car off the line that quickly. Unfazed by the 1.1s, tuner Shane Tecklenburg was confident that with the horsepower they have available, he could pour on the power in the second half of the track to run a five — they just needed to run under two seconds in the second half of the track.