Pure madness: Muscle Car Madness 2018

By NZV8
Posted in Cars, Events
 
 

There is only one Muscle Car Madness. There is only one event in New Zealand that has petrol junkies frothing the way it does. It isn’t hard to see why. For over a quarter century, Muscle Car Madness has brought the party to Rangiora, and while it’s ‘grown up’ and toned the rowdiness down a little in the interests of family-friendliness, it is still very much a high-octane powerfest — the Motörhead of motoring. Muscle Car Madness is something the likes of which technically shouldn’t exist in the conservative present age, but are we glad it does! 

We’ll have a full event report in an upcoming issue of NZV8, but for now, you should check out the gallery below for a taste of the country’s biggest muscle car party. 
 

MCM 2018-5052.jpg
MCM 2018-5721.jpg
MCM 2018-5575.jpg
MCM 2018-5926.jpg
MCM 2018-7104.jpg
MCM 2018-7325.jpg

Show more posts by NZV8

Related

Pure madness: Muscle Car Madness 2018
Pure madness: Muscle Car Madness 2018
Cars, Events
Summer stunner: the best of the Orewa Beach Festival
Summer stunner: the best of the Orewa Beach Festival
Events
Nationals 2K18: showtime baby
Nationals 2K18: showtime baby
Cars, Events
DTM: changing the wheel buying experience
DTM: changing the wheel buying experience
Cars, Tech
Nationals 2K18: who won what?
Nationals 2K18: who won what?
Cars, Events