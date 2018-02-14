Power to burn: Enzed Stadium Jetsprints at ASB Baypark

Practice began around midday on the Saturday of January 27, and with 30 boats entered across three different classes, this provided a good insight into the scale of the event to come. The Stinger Boats Group B class serves as a development class, with V8 engines up to 412ci and 500hp. The next step up is the Fowler Homes Group A class, keeping displacement at a maximum of 412ci, but allowing for bigger cams, carbs, and jets. To step up from Group A is a massive commitment, because the Mouthfresh Superboats are the kings of the sport — big cubes, turbos, superchargers, methanol, anything goes!