Nationals 2K18: who won what?

By Jaden Martin
There ain't no greater sense of achievement than having punters pine over a car that you built with your own two hands at the country's largest modified car event, better yet when all those efforts are recognised come award time. And if anyone does awards big, it's the list of trophies on offer at the 4 & Rotary Nationals — from manufacturer classes that honour the best of each, to the finer details like best paint and best extreme stance.

This year saw a few old faces picking up awards they've been holding down for years and a big hit of fresh air by way of new builds coming in to take the mantle on a number of key awards. And so you don't have to go hunting them out individually on Insta, here's the full comprehensive list of all the winners complete with a few slick pics for your viewing pleasure.

Best RX2/616
Tony Markovina, ‘MR RX2’ RX-2

 
Picture1.jpg

Best RX3/808
Brett Dyson, ‘RX3 SP’ RX-3

 
5D2A4549.jpg

Best RX4/929
RX Master
Open Class: Best Extreme Paint
Open Class: Best Undercarriage, Suspension & Brakes
Lorrie Smith, ‘RX42NV’ RX-4

 
5D2A4707.jpg

Best RX7 (S1-3) 
Podge Reid, ‘MPRESV’ RX-7

 
5D2A4713.jpg

Best RX7 (S4-5) 
David Matchaene, ‘13B2NV’ RX-7

 
5D2A4699.jpg

Best Late Model RX
Open Class: Best Extreme Stance
Fritz Leaning, 26B RX-7

 
Picture2.jpg

Best RX323
Open Class: Best Displayed Vehicle
Jamie Walden, ‘NSECUR’ 323

 
5D2A4708-2.jpg

Best Rotary Conversion
Alvin Kumar, ‘DXLXIC’ Corolla DX

 
5D2A4651.jpg

Best Commercial
Open Class: Best Minitruck
Wiremu Bürkhardt, ‘RX B2K’ B2000

 
Picture4.jpg

Best RX Other
Open Class: Best Original Paint
Ian D’cruz, ‘WAK10F’ R100

 
5D2A4594.jpg

Best 4 Cyl Piston
Best 1970-1989
Best Piston Vehicle Overall
Best Ford
Open Class: Best Paint
Open Class: Best Engine Bay
Matt Keesing, Escort MK1

 
5D2A4616.jpg

Best 6 Cyl Piston
Dustin Ng, 2JZ R34

 
5D2A4561.jpg

Best 8 Cyl Piston
Open Class: Best Modified Interior
Shyam Patel, ‘BOSDOG’ VL

 
5D2A4526.jpg

Best Pre-1969
Troy Harland, VW Beetle

 
5D2A5000.jpg

Best 2000-2009
Best Honda
Open Class: Best Rims & Tyres Suited to Vehicle
Matt Holt, Autostance S2000

 
5D2A4777.jpg

Best 2010+
Toni Cook, Rocket Bunny MX-5

 

Best Piston Conversion
Ryan Grobler, LS A31

 
Picture5.jpg

Best Subaru
Russ Clarke, ‘D4EMON’ STi

 
5D2A4586.jpg

Best Toyota
Sarwan Naidu, Supra

 
Picture6.jpg

Best Nissan
Jayden Douglas, Rocket Bunny S15

 
5D2A4639.jpg

Best Mazda
Chris Burrett, ‘AL4SPN’

 
5D2A4566.jpg

Best Mitsubishi
Peoples Choice
Sunny Nadan, Evo

 
5D2A4505.jpg

Best Euro
Sean Clarke, 1UZ E30

 

Tough Street: Suspension/Brakes
Tough Street: Undercarriage
Tony Hill, Mazda GTAE

 
Picture7.jpg

Tough Street: Innovation
Daniel Geange, Altezza

 

Tough Street: Engineering
Tough Street: Build Quality
Carl Robertson, ‘JRCOZY’ Laser

 
5D2A4877.jpg

Tough Street: Drivers Attitude
Akshay Fenn, S15

 

Tough Street: Wheels
Sunny Dutt, Evo

 
5D2A4508.jpg

Tough Street: Interior
Tough Street: Bodykit
Tough Street: Paint
Khrunal Mahendra, Evo X

 
5D2A4662.jpg

Tough Street: Engine Bay
Shalvin Sharma, Evo

 
5D2A4661.jpg

Tough Street: Display
Jamie Smyth

 
Picture8.jpg

Tough Street: Power Output
Ifraz Beggz, Evo

 
Picture9.jpg

Best Drift Style Vehicle
Mad Mike, RX-7

 
Picture10.jpg

Best Drag Style Vehicle
Sam Khamis, RX-2

 

Best Time Attack Style Vehicle
Leon Scott, Evo

 

Best Graphics
Vika Osipova-May, Audi S3

 

Best Bodykit
Jared Croft, Pandem R32

 
5D2A5012.jpg

Best Engineering
Chopper Keen, 13B Sunny truck

 

Best Stance
Jay Thomson, Volvo

 

Best Original Interior
Tony Markovina

 
5D2A4619.jpg

Best VIP Style Vehicle
Grant Walker, Fuga

 
5D2A4584.jpg

Standout/Encouragement Awards
Neel Singh, Datsun 1600

 

Standout/Encouragement Awards
Louis Court

 

Standout/Encouragement Awards
Rod Khoey

 
Picture13.jpg

Peoples Choice Runner Up
Amber Majurey, Mazda 3

 

Best Club Display/Theme Runner Up
Stance Mob

Best Club Display/Theme
Disruptive Car Club

Best Club Attitude
Uprising Motorsport

Best Presented Vehicles
CJC

New Club On The Block
Girls In Motorsport

Overall Top Club Runner Up
Boost Like This

Overall Top Club
NZ Fijian Car Club

