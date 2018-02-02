Nationals 2K18: who won what?

There ain't no greater sense of achievement than having punters pine over a car that you built with your own two hands at the country's largest modified car event, better yet when all those efforts are recognised come award time. And if anyone does awards big, it's the list of trophies on offer at the 4 & Rotary Nationals — from manufacturer classes that honour the best of each, to the finer details like best paint and best extreme stance.
This year saw a few old faces picking up awards they've been holding down for years and a big hit of fresh air by way of new builds coming in to take the mantle on a number of key awards. And so you don't have to go hunting them out individually on Insta, here's the full comprehensive list of all the winners complete with a few slick pics for your viewing pleasure.
Best RX2/616
Tony Markovina, ‘MR RX2’ RX-2
Best RX3/808
Brett Dyson, ‘RX3 SP’ RX-3
Best RX4/929
RX Master
Open Class: Best Extreme Paint
Open Class: Best Undercarriage, Suspension & Brakes
Lorrie Smith, ‘RX42NV’ RX-4
Best RX7 (S1-3)
Podge Reid, ‘MPRESV’ RX-7
Best RX7 (S4-5)
David Matchaene, ‘13B2NV’ RX-7
Best Late Model RX
Open Class: Best Extreme Stance
Fritz Leaning, 26B RX-7
Best RX323
Open Class: Best Displayed Vehicle
Jamie Walden, ‘NSECUR’ 323
Best Rotary Conversion
Alvin Kumar, ‘DXLXIC’ Corolla DX
Best Commercial
Open Class: Best Minitruck
Wiremu Bürkhardt, ‘RX B2K’ B2000
Best RX Other
Open Class: Best Original Paint
Ian D’cruz, ‘WAK10F’ R100
Best 4 Cyl Piston
Best 1970-1989
Best Piston Vehicle Overall
Best Ford
Open Class: Best Paint
Open Class: Best Engine Bay
Matt Keesing, Escort MK1
Best 6 Cyl Piston
Dustin Ng, 2JZ R34
Best 8 Cyl Piston
Open Class: Best Modified Interior
Shyam Patel, ‘BOSDOG’ VL
Best Pre-1969
Troy Harland, VW Beetle
Best 2000-2009
Best Honda
Open Class: Best Rims & Tyres Suited to Vehicle
Matt Holt, Autostance S2000
Best 2010+
Toni Cook, Rocket Bunny MX-5
Best Piston Conversion
Ryan Grobler, LS A31
Best Subaru
Russ Clarke, ‘D4EMON’ STi
Best Toyota
Sarwan Naidu, Supra
Best Nissan
Jayden Douglas, Rocket Bunny S15
Best Mazda
Chris Burrett, ‘AL4SPN’
Best Mitsubishi
Peoples Choice
Sunny Nadan, Evo
Best Euro
Sean Clarke, 1UZ E30
Tough Street: Suspension/Brakes
Tough Street: Undercarriage
Tony Hill, Mazda GTAE
Tough Street: Innovation
Daniel Geange, Altezza
Tough Street: Engineering
Tough Street: Build Quality
Carl Robertson, ‘JRCOZY’ Laser
Tough Street: Drivers Attitude
Akshay Fenn, S15
Tough Street: Wheels
Sunny Dutt, Evo
Tough Street: Interior
Tough Street: Bodykit
Tough Street: Paint
Khrunal Mahendra, Evo X
Tough Street: Engine Bay
Shalvin Sharma, Evo
Tough Street: Display
Jamie Smyth
Tough Street: Power Output
Ifraz Beggz, Evo
Best Drift Style Vehicle
Mad Mike, RX-7
Best Drag Style Vehicle
Sam Khamis, RX-2
Best Time Attack Style Vehicle
Leon Scott, Evo
Best Graphics
Vika Osipova-May, Audi S3
Best Bodykit
Jared Croft, Pandem R32
Best Engineering
Chopper Keen, 13B Sunny truck
Best Stance
Jay Thomson, Volvo
Best Original Interior
Tony Markovina
Best VIP Style Vehicle
Grant Walker, Fuga
Standout/Encouragement Awards
Neel Singh, Datsun 1600
Standout/Encouragement Awards
Louis Court
Standout/Encouragement Awards
Rod Khoey
Peoples Choice Runner Up
Amber Majurey, Mazda 3
Best Club Display/Theme Runner Up
Stance Mob
Best Club Display/Theme
Disruptive Car Club
Best Club Attitude
Uprising Motorsport
Best Presented Vehicles
CJC
New Club On The Block
Girls In Motorsport
Overall Top Club Runner Up
Boost Like This
Overall Top Club
NZ Fijian Car Club