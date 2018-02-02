Nationals 2K18: who won what?

There ain't no greater sense of achievement than having punters pine over a car that you built with your own two hands at the country's largest modified car event, better yet when all those efforts are recognised come award time. And if anyone does awards big, it's the list of trophies on offer at the 4 & Rotary Nationals — from manufacturer classes that honour the best of each, to the finer details like best paint and best extreme stance.



This year saw a few old faces picking up awards they've been holding down for years and a big hit of fresh air by way of new builds coming in to take the mantle on a number of key awards. And so you don't have to go hunting them out individually on Insta, here's the full comprehensive list of all the winners complete with a few slick pics for your viewing pleasure.