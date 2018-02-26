Concept Corner: Pro-Street Premier

We’ve seen what Tony Witinitara can do with an HZ Premier, chipping away bit by bit as time and money allow. However, if he were to hit the Powerball jackpot, there’s a good chance that Tony’s next build would look something like this:

“If money were no object, I’d pretty much build the ultimate version of my car. It’d have the same front and features, but be long and low in shape to cut a better profile as it heads down the quarter.”

This is a good thing. Stance is important, and having it super slammed would be sure to provide a number of benefits, not least in terms of the aesthetics. In addition, mounting the front subframe further forward would extend the wheelbase, allowing better weight distribution, with the monster motor mounted relatively further behind the front wheels.

To finish the front-end modifications, a custom fibreglass Pro Mod–style front end would be installed, with lengthened fenders and bonnet, and a stock Premier-style nose cone supported by a tube frame.