D1NZ Round Two: line, angle, and proximity

I haven’t been able to count the number of D1 events that I’ve attended over the years on my fingers in a very long time, and even so, I was still gutted to have missed out on making the pilgrimage from Auckland to the nation's capital for the opening round of the Link ECU D1NZ National Drifting Championship. It left me fiending for my first drift fix of 2018, so I made damn well sure that come time for round two, my weekend was wide open to hit blast my way to Tauranga for the season staple that is ASB Baypark.

It’s a venue that I attended the same time last year for the inaugural stadium track and it was evident that those behind the track layout had put a lot more time into how things would flow, taking into account the kinds of lines, angles, and speed the judges would be looking for with a track of this size and structure. But it would be exactly that which became a topic of debate following the event, centreing around how punters watch and interpret battles.