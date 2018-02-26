Evergreen Drift Park open for business

Since the loss of the Slipway Facility in Wellington, the local drift scene has been lacking a full-time, dedicated drift track. We’ve managed by repurposing local circuits, such as Hampton Downs and Meremere for the upper North Island, Taupo for the lower, and Ruapuna/Levels for the South Island. However, when we caught a whiff that plans were underway to bring back a dedicated drift venue, we were all over that noise.
The brainchild of former D1NZ Pro-series driver, Sky Zhao, the Evergreen Drift Park is approx. 1km long, a tight and technical circuit that focuses on low-speed drifting where big power, or the need to carry lots of momentum, is not necessary — but if you have it, a damn good time is sure to follow.
Sky tells us that the idea was to create a facility that is friendly to both beginners and advanced drivers, with the former being able to develop their technique without the risk of destroying their cars — assisted by the open-plan setup that allows obstruction-free runoff — while advanced drivers can push their abilities to the limits by carrying higher speeds, and using the concrete-walled straight for proximity training and nasty wall scrapes, much like those you’ll see at Japan’s Meihan Sportsland.
Here's a teaser to whet your appetite:
With the track now completed, the first public dates have been announced for March, with an opening event taking place March 3, and dates are understandably selling out mega-quick as everyone bites at the bit to get in on the fun.
For further information, follow the ‘Evergreen Drift Park’ Facebook page
Evergreen Drift Park
March 17, 18, 24, and 25
Meremere Dragway
$150 per driver