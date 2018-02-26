Evergreen Drift Park open for business

The brainchild of former D1NZ Pro-series driver, Sky Zhao, the Evergreen Drift Park is approx. 1km long, a tight and technical circuit that focuses on low-speed drifting where big power, or the need to carry lots of momentum, is not necessary — but if you have it, a damn good time is sure to follow.

Sky tells us that the idea was to create a facility that is friendly to both beginners and advanced drivers, with the former being able to develop their technique without the risk of destroying their cars — assisted by the open-plan setup that allows obstruction-free runoff — while advanced drivers can push their abilities to the limits by carrying higher speeds, and using the concrete-walled straight for proximity training and nasty wall scrapes, much like those you’ll see at Japan’s Meihan Sportsland.



Here's a teaser to whet your appetite: