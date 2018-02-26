Iconic Motorsport Adventures: 2017 Isle of Man TT Tour

The tour started at Flitwick, which is about an hour north of London, and after the first night’s meet and greet dinner and accommodation at the beautiful Flitwick Manor, it was time to start heading north. First stop was the Donington Museum, at Donington Park Motor Racing Circuit, for a look at their great collection of vehicles including a lot of Formula One cars. The next day was spent travelling over to the Isle of Man on the ferry from Heysham.

From there, the following day and night were spent around the pit and paddock area where final qualifying was watched from the pitlane grandstand. There were plenty of opportunities to spend time in the pits and get those sort after photos of their heroes. For the rest of the week the tour was based around Ramsey where there is generous space for the convoy to park their motorhomes and visit The Traff, the local Trafalgar Hotel, to catch up with some locals.

Each day that racing was on, a different spot was picked around the circuit for viewing. At Kirk-Michael the team got a fantastic front row position, while other top viewing spots included up on the mountain at “the Bungalow”, and right beside the course at Ramsey.