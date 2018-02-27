Pursuit of perfection: crafting the ultimate street rod

Nothing you see here has been done to garner the fleeting respect of strangers on the internet, nor to satisfy the narrow visions of the old order regarding what ‘should’ be done. Sean Williams’ exquisite ’33 Ford roadster is both forward-thinking and traditionally inspired, and achieves a kind of perfection in the way it absolutely balances the two. The end result is timeless — certain to look somehow both cutting-edge and classical in perpetuity.

None of it came easy, though. To get the car to look the way it now does was a 15-year labour of love, with many protracted periods of inactivity over which funds or sanity were recouped. There is absolutely no way you could tell that this began with a Pete Osborne fibreglass shell that you or I could purchase effectively off the shelf, and the perfect stance has been achieved through a wildly custom chassis built by none other Rods by Reid.