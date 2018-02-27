Quick Brick: 503kW of Volvo-goodness

Necessity is the mother of invention. Kiwis understand that sentiment best when it comes to drag racing. Hot rodders of old were revered for their ability to take seemingly nothing, mash a bunch of parts together, and go out and break records on the strip. This has always meant that as the lust for speed grew, we looked overseas to lap up the styles and trends that evolved out of years of local support and adapted them to form our own unique flavour and availability. Nowadays, you can find a modified example of almost every brand from far off lands roaming our streets and strips.

But if we said the words ‘drag car’ here on home soil, we wouldn’t blame you for not thinking instantly of Volvo. However, hop on a flight to Sweden and say the exact same phrase, and you’ll be met with nothing but the brick’s brand name, as a result of strict import laws that protect local manufacturers. This has meant that, like us, our Swedish brethren have been forced to make do with what they have on hand.