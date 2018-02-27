Toyota building replica Nürburgring in Japan?

According to sources, the company plans to build this mammoth new research and development facility in Aichi, in central Honshu Island, and will supposedly feature up to 11 different test tracks that mimic some of the world's most famous examples. Once of which will be mirroring the Nordschleife track, where Toyota and pretty much every other car manufacturer in the entire world thrash test their own cars.

However, Toyota have said that while the Nürburgring's Nordschleife circuit measures in at 12.9 miles (20.75km) in all it's glory, their own version will be a mere 3.3 miles (5.3km) — using many of the most popular corners and elevation changes from the legendary German proving grounds.