V8 Killer: Inside the next-gen Holden Supercar powerplant

Like the GT3 car, the Holden variants will run larger BorgWarner EFR turbos than the street version, although their location has been shifted for packaging reasons in the Car of the Future (COTF) chassis. While the public is yet to see under-the-bonnet shots, the inclusion of non-regulated bonnet vents in each corner lead one to assume the droolworthy billet/carbon intake with integrated water-to-air intercoolers found on the GT3 machines will also be changed to suit the COTF chassis, with the Triple Eight team citing packaging and centre of gravity as the reasons for the shift to air-to-air coolers.

Extensive dyno work in the US has resulted in an advertised 485kW in an engine that revs to 7500rpm. Understandably, Triple Eight and Holden remain tight-lipped on all the details, but one can assume that the cars will run a Bosch MS5.1 ECU as with the GT3 cars.

Early testing in Triple Eight’s test-mule chassis has suggested big promise despite the usual grumbles based around noise not matching the V8s, but we suspect that, once the engine package is dialled, it will be more than capable of holding its own against its eight-cylinder rivals.