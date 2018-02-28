Death March: twin-turbo, rear-mounted V6 March??

The pages of history tell us the story of a practice so brutal that it now sits firmly amongst the most serious of war crimes. It was a practice used to brutalize, weaken, demoralize, and even destroy enemies during wartime, a practice which quickly become known as the ‘death march’. However, while neither this particular March nor its owner/driver, Glenn Hodges, plan to end up on an international war criminal list, the car itself is the physical embodiment of what a death march aims to achieve — striking unprecedented fear into the hearts of any being that may cross its path — and Glenn intends to use it to destroy the competition at the local time-attack series.

Regular readers may recall seeing the car’s first incarnation back in NZ Performance Car issue No. 241, in which we detailed the build of the twin-turbo VQ35DE-powered track killer. Back then we talked about how safety became an important factor for Glenn, after he encountered a dicey high-speed late-braking situation into turn one at Hampton Downs before completing his last season of NZ Superlap.