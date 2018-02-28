Enduring Wonder: the world's baddest RX-8

Just as the New Zealand season was wrapping up, the offer of a lifetime came in for Mike to contest a full season in the US as part of Team Need for Speed. The only problem was that the deal was signed just four weeks before the car had to be in the container and heading for Long Beach. It was far from what you would consider an actual race car, in that it still had electric windows, an HKS TV, and not a single piece of steel cut out. “With limited time, we didn’t change much with the car as I knew what it was like,” he recalls. “I didn’t want to arrive and spend a year trying to sort it out.”

That year, the team zigzagged the country with the RX-8, and it developed a ton as he learned the ins and outs of running in Formula Drift. “We managed to get some good results, we made it to the top 16, and I always ended up battling with Dai Yoshihara, who was the current champ. Each time I went up against him, we would go OMT [one more time]. It was really good to know that we had the pace to go up against the current champion — it was freaking rewarding. And to have the reliability with the car, it just didn’t miss a beat,” Mike says.