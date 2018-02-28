Murder-Z: GT-R-powered Fairlady

“After that ZX, I started looking around for actual 240Z shells and found some really nice cars, but none were fitting for this project. Most were way too nice a car to chop up and use for racing, so I continued actively looking for a shell,” he says. “There is an air of entitlement you have to navigate around, in that some 240Z owners really don’t like people having more than one or more than them. They will allow you the honour of purchasing one, provided you meet their criteria and restore it in their vein. With some of the negative connotations drifting receives, naturally I had to be quite vague on my plans for the car despite the fact it was going to be built to a very high calibre.”

Eventually an exhaustive search put the right shell in Joel’s possession, and his master plan could be put into play. The 240Z was picked up the week before WTAC 2016, and the deadline debut was WTAC 2017. Now anyone who has undertaken a project of this magnitude will know that 12 months is ambitious, but not unachievable if the right people are engaged in the process. Learning from the first attempt, Joel took no chances, and engaged with one of the — if not the — leading race engineering consultancy services in Australasia, Pace Innovations. But first there was extensive rust and repair work to be carried out on the body — work that would stretch out months longer than expected and put the build on the back foot before it even really kicked off.