Pure Evil: 440kW daily-driven Libero

"I only wanted to build something which I could drive to work and back,” admits Wellingtonian native Michael Kim. These would become famous last words for Mike, as what he now sits behind the wheel of is far from anything that resembles a ‘just a drive to work’ car — unless you’re accustomed to pedalling 440kW on the daily, that is.

Mike was once a self-confessed Honda boy through and through, and recalls that it was close mate Peka Pietkiewicz who brought him over to the so-called dark side that is Mitsubishi: “It was how raw the Mitsis feel. They are real aggressive, I can’t explain it,” Mike says, “The feeling is a lot different to the Hondas I used to drive.”

He credits Peka as being the catalyst behind the build, and says, “You could say he’s the real mastermind of the car, helping me pull together the right combination.” Although this may be true, Mike was equally humble when it came to crediting himself for the copious hours he has poured into transforming this once derelict 4G93-powered Libero into a fire-spitting animal that now seeks to claim the title of the country’s fastest for its kind.