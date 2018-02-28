Roadwood: rough-and-ready 20B HQ

“When me and a mate took it down the road and hit boost for the first time we just cracked up, I got home that night and thought shit, I don’t need a car this fast,” Andrew recalls. But now the novelty of that boost hit has subsided somewhat, you can expect the HQ to continue to improve, again via Andrew’s style of not butchering things along the way. The 20B — which the boys had refreshed with new SCR seals — has matching-numbers block, so instead of taking the die grinder to those sought-after plates, some semi PP housing will eventually make its way into the lineup, but that’s a long time down the track, and for now he’s content with confusing the uneducated into thinking it’s a six pot engine. “Everyone expects a rotary to go brap brap.” But there is also a serious[ish] side as Andrew explains; “The whole car is an experiment, I really want to see how much power we can make on the stock ports before we worry about modifying the motor.”

As you can imagine, the HQ is a pretty polarizing car. People either ignore it due to its roughness, become disgusted it’s powered by some ‘Jap crap’, or are totally blown away and truly intrigued by the transplant, and that’s old V8 devotees included. Not that stirring any kind of reaction from anyone is, or was ever Andrew’s aim, it’s always just been about having fun, and 19 years on from that first burnout, it’s still delivering that fun more than ever before.