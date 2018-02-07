Nationals 2K18: showtime baby

But it wasn’t all about who had the biggest pile of cash sunken into their tin/fibreglass creations, it showcased that you can build something subtle, the bare minimum of budgets and a bit of hard work, without the need to have every trending part fitted. There really is something to be said about a simple combination of being super low, good wheels, and clean aesthetics. Everything had its own place.

And while a number of the cars made their way from the farthest reaches of the country, it was good to see a number of familiar faces and award winners that although not entered, made the trip to be apart of the event still.

A big thank you goes out to all those that we spun yarns with on the day at our stand and throughout the halls. This is remains firmly etched event on our calendars and if you didn’t manage to catch any of it this year, don’t sweat it, as we’ve got a sweet gallery below just for you to pine over, and hopefully convince you take lock it in for next year.