Ready To Rock: Fanga Dan's Ford-backed Mustang

You’re probably wondering where we’re heading with all this, so we’ll cut to the chase. An RTR competition-spec 2017 Mustang is on a boat and heading to our shores, in the very same spec which Vaughan and Chelsea DeNofa run in Formula D — yep, a full carbon-clad, three-wheeling, fire-breathing monster, complete with 671kW (900hp) Roush Yates RY45. It’s this car that Fanga will drive in the 2018 D1NZ season. But alongside the comp car he needs an activation machine — something that looks the same, feels the same, but with a lower specification to handle selected events, the odd burnout (let’s be honest, hundreds of burnouts), practice days, fan rides, and sponsor days. “I want to be driving this car every other week, if there’s an event I can drive at I’ll be there.”

Right, now that we’re all on the same page, let’s continue. The funny thing is, the past 10 years of Fanga’s automotive preference would probably have you thinking that he was brought up in the back seat of an HQ, or something similar, but as we found out, his dad actually owned a stack of fastback Mustangs during his youth. “Dad had a Mustang when I was young, and we started looking at a project that we could do together. He knew the perfect car, a Mitsi Galant GTO, aka the Japanese Mustang. It was a fastback, and even had pony badges on the dash and all.”