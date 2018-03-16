Honda trumps your lawnmower jokes ... again

There's this long running, now overplayed joke in the car world that anything even remotely fast with an H-badge on it — especially Civics — are just over-powered lawnmowers. Ha ha, comedian of the year over here. Get this man a medal etc.

And Honda thinks your joke is hilarious too, so they went and built it.

Dubbed the Mean Mower, Honda developed the ride-on with British Touring Car Championship partner Team Dynamics, to promote the brand's line of actual lawnmowers and tractors — yes, they actually make them, and they're pretty good too. The first of which was built five years ago using a one-litre V-twin engine from a Honda VTR Firestorm bike, with wheels and tyres from their ATV range and custom suspension. Weighing in at a mere 140kg, it was a weapon.