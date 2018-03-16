Through the traps: dropping numbers at the IHRA Nationals 2018

While we’re at it, we may as well give a special mention to Chad Tully and the Tully Motorsport team, for the wicked-looking Holden Torana that’s sure to ruffle a few feathers. The low-slung four-door really looks the part, but it’s the turbocharged Ford Barra straight six that’s gonna upset the Holden lovers. A pretty fresh build, Chad managed a 9.14s at 144.03mph, which we’re sure is only scratching the surface of what this car is capable of.

We’ll have a full event report in the next issue of NZV8, with a full rundown of the import PBs in the next issue of NZ Performance Car. For now, though, you can sit back and enjoy the photo gallery below courtesy of Lance Farrow.

