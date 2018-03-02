D1NZ 2K18: 4x DK has returned

After sitting out the national competition last season, four-time champion Gaz Whiter has made a return to the Link ECU D1NZ National Drifting Championship grid this year — now backed by Smartcookie8.com. Gaz is driving his latest build, an S14, that he never intended to contest D1NZ with, but with father Tony Whiter carrying out a host of upgrades, the car is proving to be a serious contender already.

The S14 runs a Hytech Engines–built LS3, which has gained a K1 Technologies stroker kit, and Harrop supercharger. However, the real talking point concerns the custom eight-into-one headers, fabricated by Greg Smith Engineering and Western Blasters. With two-inch primaries merging into a 3.5-inch collector, before entering a four-inch system, this thing sounds insane!