Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific Series arrives in New Zealand

“New Zealand is home to some of the most passionate Ferrari owners and drivers in the world,” explained Herbert Appleroth, CEO of Ferrari Australasia. “We are excited to be able to now offer our clients the opportunity to experience the thrill of racing with Ferrari on some of the most iconic race tracks in the world, including Auckland’s iconic Hampton Downs circuit in New Zealand. We encourage all of New Zealand’s Ferrari fans to join us for the celebrations.”

These celebrations include the chance for clients and fans to see the Ferrari 488 Challenge car in action — the first turbo-charged model to race, and the most powerful Challenge car ever — as well as a spectacular array of classic and modern Ferrari models and special edition cars on display, and family-friendly entertainment including face painting and Ferrari giveaways.

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific Series 2018 Schedule

Round 1: 22–25 March, Melbourne, Australia (Formula 1 GP)

Round 2: 12–15 April, Hampton Downs, New Zealand

Round 3: 24–27 May, Shanghai, China (Ferrari Racing Days)

Round 4: 28 June–1 July. Fuji, Japan (Ferrari Racing Days)

Round 5: 23–25 August, Suzuka, Japan

Round 6: 14–16 September, Singapore Marina (Formula 1 GP)

Round 7: 1–4 November, Monza, Italy (Finali Mondiali)