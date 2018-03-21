Legendary: The 4Guys Autobarn Legends of Bathurst Festival

Maybe it’s not quite true that no one would ever have expected the legends of Bathurst to come to New Zealand, as, with Tony Quinn in charge of Hampton Downs, we’ve become to expect the unexpected.



The 4Guys Autobarn Legends of Bathurst event took place over the weekend of January 13–14, and saw not just some of the hero cars from days gone by assemble at Hampton Downs but also many of the legendary drivers — names such as ‘Gentleman Jim’ Richards, Allan Moffat, Fred Gibson, John Goss, Steve Richards, and Paul Radisich.



In case you missed out, here's a video recap for your viewing pleasure.