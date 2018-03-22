Kruz On In: the NZV8 team visit Kruzin Kustoms

Word gets around in little old New Zealand; when there’s a cool new build underway, someone usually tells someone, who tells someone, and so on — well, Kruzin Kustoms in Palmerston North has well more than one cool build underway, so we decided to take a look.

Having been in business for 13 years, Kruzin Kustoms’ main focus is on full turnkey builds; every car you see here is a complete in-house turnkey build. However, to get there, you’ve got to get past the retail section, where you can purchase clothing, dress-up kits, hot rod parts and hardware, suspension, wheels, tyres — basically anything rod and kustom related.