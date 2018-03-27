Concept Corner: Anglia Mangament

We’re not looking at anything too showy — as James puts it, “It’d just be something built for high revs and shitloads of tyre smoke.”

We wholeheartedly approve.

Justin from the LVVTA says:

“This little Anglebox would pack some serious punch! Getting hold of a complete Nascar would be a good way to get all of the key components, and eliminate the need to source parts that’d be ‘man enough to do the job’ with 800 horses pushing it all along. Although that race-car heritage would ensure that the parts would be strong, there might be some things that would need either modification or rectification to bring them up to road-going standards, which are designed to consider not only strength, but also fatigue resistance and the long-term durability of components and assemblies. For example, the brake calipers may not have protective dust boots fitted over the pistons, and that would increase the likelihood of water, road dirt, and debris entering the cylinder and causing premature component failure.

"We also often see brake pedals and related mounting components that are fabricated with extremely lightweight sheet steel or similar materials and then welded together. This is more readily accepted on dedicated motorsport vehicles, due to the constant maintenance and inspections that these types of vehicles generally get during off-season servicing, scrutineering checks, and regular routine maintenance and inspections. There is an expectation that, in a road-legal car, the vehicle will be durable in-between inspections, which, depending on the vehicle’s date of first registration, can be 6 months, 12 months, or even up to three years, as is currently the case with a brand-new scratch-build.

"The full space-frame chassis would be a necessary addition to control all of that torque and the cornering forces, but keep in mind that this would need to go through a review process with our Technical Advisory Committee to confirm that the design was suitable. Likewise, the front suspension would also be likely to require an approval to make sure that it incorporated the required on-road geometry, and that it would be durable enough for road use.

Being a space frame would also push the car into being a scratch-built vehicle. That means all of the applicable scratch-built vehicle requirements would need to be met. If the vehicle builder got on board with an LVV certifier early on in the project, any issues could quickly be identified and resolved.

"Getting the intake to fit below the sight-line requirements would be tricky if high-rise manifolds were used, which means the project should be carefully planned so that the desired result will comply.

"I think most Kiwis — at least, those born pre-PlayStation — have had some fun in an Anglia at some point; I know I have. I doubt any of us will lose our soft spot for these quirky but fun little cars. This concept one also gets our tick of approval!”