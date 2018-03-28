Petrol bloods: Evolution Motorsport Classic Speedfest

You know you’ve just watched a great race when on the cool-down lap all the flag marshals leave their posts to applaud the two leading contenders — what a battle! Invercargill’s Brendon Mason gave it his all in the last race for the Classic saloons over 2501cc class on Sunday, and provided a real crowd-thriller finish. Bearing in mind that the PDL Mustang was a purpose-built race car that was hugely successful in its day and Mason’s Camaro was a highly modified road car, the epic battle which ensued at this meeting was classic racing at its best.

Sidelined on Saturday with gearbox problems, the PDL Mustang crew worked hard to get this iconic race car back on the track for two wins on Sunday. Mason really threw the big Camaro around the tight back curves of Teretonga Raceway, putting heavy pressure on Stewart, who held on to the win — the standing ovation around the track was well deserved.