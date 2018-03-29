Feild this: the V 4 & Rotary Jamboree mega post

Variety is the spice of life. And that’s exactly why I look forward to hopping a plane straight out to all those non-Auckland-based events taking place around the country. It makes for the perfect chance to get up close with those builds I’ve only had the pleasure of seeing online and shoot the shit with people I’ve yet to met in the flesh.

Sitting damn-near the top of that is the V 4 & Rotary North Island Jamboree. Set in the sleepy country town of Feilding, Manawatu, it may not seem like one of the biggest automotive centres in the country, but come Jambo time it — this year held over March 24 – 25 at Manfeild Circuit — it see the constituents from all the lower-north import hot spots swarming on one place: Wellington, Taranaki, Palmy and everywhere in between turn out heavy with cameos from those further north and a handful from down south.

What that means is you can guarantee that you’ll be casting your eyes over cars and meeting people that you’ll only catch at this event, and that’s what makes Jambo a calendar staple for anyone within the scene.