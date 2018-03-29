Going South: Otautau Car Show

Southland’s Ford Falcon Club has enjoyed a long association with the show and it was pleasing to see the Otautau Car Show still so well supported.

A quiet drive out west from Invercargill, this year attracted 197 entrants who arrived at Holt Park to enjoy live entertainment, food, and a host of stalls. Alan Sadler’s amazing take on a 1949 Ford made its mark with the top show award while Graham Baird’s Plymouth Suburban scooped the runner-up slot and People’s Choice award, adding to a long list of awards at shows over the past few years.Top Bike went to Ernie Tyler’s 2002 Boss Hoss and Top Commercial went to Colin Bailey’s Land Rover.



Continuing sunny conditions encouraged over 2000 people from around Southland to turn out for another enjoyable country event. With activities such as wood chopping and plenty of competitions for the kids, the show raised in excess of $8000, with $7045 going to the Christmas street parade and $1000 going to Otautau Plunket and Community Gardens projects.