Breaking cover: new BTCC Civic Type R unmasked

Honda finished third last year behind BMW and Subaru, while rules will stay relatively the same for 2018. All cars are built to the FIA's Next Generation Touring Car specs for the eighth season running, meaning for two-litre direct-injection turbo hearts, six speed sequential boxes, AP Racing brakes and Cosworth electronics.

Honda make up one of four factory teams in the 2018 season, alongside BMW, Subaru, and Vauxhall (Opel). The opening rounds will take place at Brands Hatch circuit, UK, April 7 - 8.