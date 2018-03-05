Breaking cover: new BTCC Civic Type R unmasked

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars, News
 
 

Touring cars have always set the bar high when it comes to styling — very rarely are they not the most badass looking version that that model can be. And British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) is no exception to this rule of thumb, proving that the already gnarly looking 2018 Honda Civic Type R (FK8) can get even better.

Built by Honda's BTCC partner Team Dynamics, the car murdered-out FK8 was unmasked at Parc Castelloli circuit near Barcelona ahead of the upcoming BTCC season. Featuring a dialed-back aesthetic that does well to hide many features critics complained about, a naturally meatier wheel and tyre combo, and more pleasant ride height, it will be pedaled by three-time champion Matt Neal and double Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Dan Cammish.

Honda finished third last year behind BMW and Subaru, while rules will stay relatively the same for 2018. All cars are built to the FIA's Next Generation Touring Car specs for the eighth season running, meaning for two-litre direct-injection turbo hearts, six speed sequential boxes, AP Racing brakes and Cosworth electronics.

Honda make up one of four factory teams in the 2018 season, alongside BMW, Subaru, and Vauxhall (Opel). The opening rounds will take place at Brands Hatch circuit, UK, April 7 - 8.

Jaden Martin

Growing up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop, Jaden is a qualified word bender that has obtained a 'brofessional' diploma in car building from years of trial and error. He's currently trying to finish his creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

Show more posts by Jaden Martin

