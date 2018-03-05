Wheel news: Hayashi Racing to reissue heritage designs!

Many of these are super rare and near-on impossible to find today, so it comes with a serious amount of excitement that Hayashi-san is thinking of re-issuing some of his earlier wheels as part of a limited heritage collection.

A post on the company's official Facebook page is what has caused all the stir (see below) and the first up for consideration is the 'Bomber' — a three-piece wheel that features a chunky honeycomb-reminiscent face capable of finishing off any shakotan build. The originals were sold for a short period in the first half of the '80s and in small production numbers.