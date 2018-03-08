Honda NSX confirmed for NZ Launch!

It offered supreme styling mixed in with proper performance and dynamic handling, setting a new benchmark for quality, ergonomics, and usability — something rarely found in supercars of the era. Honda made use of a lightweight yet rigid all-aluminium monocoque body and chassis, and mated to it a mid-mounted, transverse V6 powerplant that was miles ahead of it's competition, featuring forged pistons and titanium rods from factory, and of course, the covet VTEC valve train.

However, what the original NSX did best was challenge the wisdom of supercars by way of forming a connection between the driver and the road. It was a tool, one that was not thrilling to drive despite it's design features, but because of them. It had a low overall mass, well-balanced chassis, high power-to-weight ratio, and genuine driveability built right in.