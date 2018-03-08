Toyota's Gazoo Racing drop baller Supra race concept

For the past year we've all been on a wild goose chase set off by the announcement that the coveted Toyota Supra nameplate was being brought back into production once again. There's been endless teaser images leaked, spy cars caught out testing, and constant rumors surrounding what it will be using by way of power train components — especially whether it will have a manual transmission!
While we still don't have all the answers, as Toyota international continues to play coy with their information, what we do have is a seriously baller set of images of the latest Supra concept that launched at the Geneva Motor Show overnight. It's a race-built concept that falls under Toyota's Gazoo Racing marquee and gives us pretty good insight into what the road-going production version will look like.
It pays homage to it's heritage by way of shape, especially to the last generation (JZA80) in the short, upward-pointed rear end, and long, downward-sloping front. The roofline is reminiscent of a BMW Z4, which should come as no surprise as the project was developed in collaboration with the German automaker and makes use of the Z4 straight-six turbo powertrain and chassis, however where the Gazoo Racing concept differs from what will eventually end up on our roads is a buttload of race-prepped components.
It features what appear to be larger aero fenders and vents, combined with a massive GT wing, carbon-fibre rear diffuser, and a carbon-fibre front splitter. The bonnet has been vented and held down with pins, while an array of trim has been replaced with carbon-fibre units, and the windows with Lexan. The 18-inch centre-lock BBS wheels are shod in 30/65-18 Michelin Pilot Sport rubber and hide a big Brembo caliper and rotor combo.
The doors wear the number '90', which has been suggested to be a nod to the cars codename, following the A40, A60, A70 and A80 generations produced between 1978 and 2002.
Inside gives little to no hint at what the production interior will comprise of, as most of which has been left bare, instead fitted with an extensive roll cage, Brembo pedal box, OMP driver's seat, Gazoo Racing cluster, and a few pieces of carbon-fibre trim paired with a flocked dash — it's all business in there.
We have yet to see anything from underneath the bonnet, and although there is three-pedals with paddle shifts on the steering wheel, the idea of the production version having any form of manual box has already been shot down by Toyota engineer Tetsuya Tada.
However the good news is, we'll be seeing the production version on New Zealand roads sometime in the near future, as confirmed by Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Product and New Vehicle Sales.
“Without question the Supra is an iconic Japanese sports car,” says Neeraj. “This was one of the most loved sports or street cars on the road, and I can’t wait to reintroduce this to the roads of New Zealand.”
There's been no word on when or where the production car will be released.