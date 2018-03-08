Toyota's Gazoo Racing drop baller Supra race concept

It features what appear to be larger aero fenders and vents, combined with a massive GT wing, carbon-fibre rear diffuser, and a carbon-fibre front splitter. The bonnet has been vented and held down with pins, while an array of trim has been replaced with carbon-fibre units, and the windows with Lexan. The 18-inch centre-lock BBS wheels are shod in 30/65-18 Michelin Pilot Sport rubber and hide a big Brembo caliper and rotor combo.

The doors wear the number '90', which has been suggested to be a nod to the cars codename, following the A40, A60, A70 and A80 generations produced between 1978 and 2002.