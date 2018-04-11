American Invasion: Trentham American Vehicle Day 2018

Wellington had the summer of its life earlier this year with high temperatures, calm — yes, calm — conditions with not a skerrick of rain in sight, and beautiful weather. As our author wrote this in late February, the wind had started up, the temperatures had plummeted, and the weather gods seemed to have exited stage left. However, the weather was shining bright for the annual American Vehicle Day in Trentham, Upper Hutt, hosted by the great folks at the Moonshine Rod and Custom Club.

Always on the calendar as a must-see on the first Sunday of February, the crowds were slightly down on last year’s event, largely due to competing vehicle events. However, by mid-morning the crowds were huge and there were plenty of vehicles on display. The cold drinks and ice cream merchants would have been making money faster than Google!

Used as a fundraising event, this year’s gate takings were going to the local Te Omanga Hospice which is rebuilding due to seismic issues. Over 450 cars were on display with clubs grouping together in strong displays of camaraderie. This year also seemed to offer a distinct shortage of Camaros, perhaps put off by the massive number of Mustangs that came a calling? Models of Mustang were everywhere, from the original design of the mid-1960s through to the recent new right-hand drive versions.