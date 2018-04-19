Mack daddy: bagged and bodied Evo X

Sketch out your dream car down to the very last bolt, swear through and through that you’ll stick to the plan, and even put money down on the table to ensure it — but when it comes to building a top-tier show car, nothing ever seems to go exactly to plan. Like a fresh cream doughnut conveniently perched in the window of the local bakehouse the day you start a new diet, temptations hound your soul into the early hours of the morning, and you’ll do well to learn that those ballers out there wrangling awards are the ones that repeatedly gave in to those temptations, no matter how many times they said they were done.

“At first, all I wanted to do was bag my car and put some wheels on it — back then, it had barely been done,” explains Khrunal Mahendra, as he attempts to rationalize how his Evo X has reached the point of sitting on the cover of this very issue. “Growing up around the likes of Falgoon Patel and ‘CNDYMN’, it inspired me to step up to that level and build something different, and now I want the Evo to do the same for other people.”