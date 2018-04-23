Concept Corner: Petty Pickup

Having spent years working on the demanding IndyCar circuit in America, Mike ‘Bic’ Anderson from Sonic Race and Machine knows a thing or two about setting up cars for maximum performance. Of course, he’s also seen inside some of the coolest workshops in the land, including Nascar legend Richard Petty’s old workshop, dyno sheds, and parts-dumping ground, of which he was lucky to have a guided tour.

While clearly Bic couldn’t just help himself to everything he saw, it did get his mind spinning about the opportunities such a facility presented.

When we asked Bic what his concept would be, thoughts of his adventures ran through his mind, and he pulled one out of left field. And we love it as we do all the cars Bic builds.

The plan would be to take a 1944 Dodge pickup and drop it over a custom frame, complete with perfected suspension, braking, and steering, as is Bic’s speciality.