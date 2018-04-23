Onikayan Master: bumped and boned Mira

While most of us will happily admit that we look to the Japanese for automotive inspiration, there are some far reaches of Japanese car culture that the Western world dares not touch. Perhaps it’s for a lack of understanding them, but the truth about these ‘fringe’ subcultures, like the bippu-styled kei cars, is that they’re all about having fun. These tiny and completely impractical machines are never intended to be functional; they are devoted to the absurd, built to shock and wow bystanders, and perhaps this is where the disconnect with the Western world lies — we often take what we do too seriously!

But cast your mind back to NZPC Issue No. 225 and the Tamiya GX81 of Christchurch automotive-artist Thomas Gordon, and you’ll instantly understand this is one Westerner who gets it. Having spent his fair share of time immersed in the Japanese scene, he’s long been a small-car aficionado, having daily driven a Mira for two years around the 04 calling-code area, in which time the influences of well-known Japanese cars — including Nozomu Yamamoto’s ridiculously slammed OG Mira — started weighing in on his subconscious. It wasn’t long after that he found himself exchanging centre-console change for another body with a blown motor, and even less for a donor car to provide the new heart.