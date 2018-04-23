Seeking performance perfection: Honda intake dyno testing

Before we delve into what we found, first it’s time to get all sciencey to understand why there will be any changes. What it all boils down to are the harmonic frequencies produced by a motor. The harmonics of your engine come in waves (at different rpm) that will cause air to travel up and down your intake track from the inlet to the backside of the intake valve. What we are trying to do is tune the intake length so that air is loaded onto the backside of the inlet valve at the time of opening. If this timing is out, it can have the opposite effect and pull air from the combustion chamber.

The higher the rpm, the stronger the harmonics, and you will want to focus on the harmonic that happens around the rpm your engine was built for. If everything is built to make peak power at 8000rpm, as it is with this Honda, then you will deal in the second harmonic and want that wave to hit right in the peak power window. If the car is, say, a lower-revving V8, you would work to the third harmonic, and so on. You really don’t want to rev a car harder than you need to.

The length and volume of the intake will affect at what rpm the harmonic happens. The shorter the intake length is, the higher in the rpm range each wave of harmonics will occur. In the next column, there’s a comparison between a 508mm (20-inch) and 381mm (15-inch) intakes to give you an idea of the effect a 127mm (five-inch) change in lenght will have.

20-inch intake runner length

Second harmonic, rev range is from 5874rpm to 7128rpm, with a pulse strength of 10 per cent

Third harmonic, rev range is from 4414rpm to 5044rpm, with a pulse strength of seven per cent

Fourth harmonic, rev range is from 3441rpm to 3848rpm, with a pulse strength of four per cent

15-inch intake runner length

Second harmonic, rev range is from 7832rpm to 9504rpm, with a pulse strength of 10 per cent

Third harmonic, rev range is from 5885rpm to 6725rpm, with a pulse strength of seven per cent

Fourth harmonic, rev range is from 4588rpm to 5131rpm, with a pulse strength of four per cent

With five inches difference, you can see that with the longer runner length we reach the second harmonic at a lower rpm. But there is no one-size-fits-all recipe; all your engine variables will affect your outcome. What we’re aiming to do is point you in the right direction with your engine combo — Honda or otherwise, worked or factory. Which is why our test includes many different shapes and sizes tested.