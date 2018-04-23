Trusty rusty: 1UZ-powered KE10 revived from the dead

Rust is the silent killer of the car world. Like a cancer, it grows and slowly eats away at vital organs until there are more holes plaguing the panel work and chassis than there are skid marks at your local burnout pad. Those that have been diagnosed with the affliction are found by the hundred, rotting away in paddocks — especially in the South Island — while sheds are filled with more near-death examples that overly ambitious owners collected with grand intentions of restoring them to their former glory. The reality of it, though, is that almost none of them ever will be restored — it’s the circle of life, as what comes out of the ground must eventually return.

But what if we didn’t look at rust as a death sentence and instead celebrated the character that a car has forged over 50-plus years of life under the baking sun and harshest of winters?

This is the story of Mike Ledgerwood’s unrestored 1966 Toyota Corolla KE10, which has been given a new lease on life in part thanks to a heart transplant from one of its much younger siblings. “She had been sitting around at a friend of mine’s for years, and I pestered him for a solid four or five years to buy it,” Mike says. “At first, I thought I’d put it away in dry storage until I could spend some really good coin on it to repair the rust, paint it, and put it back on the road, as, being the first ’66 KE10 and not the KE11, there aren’t many left around.”