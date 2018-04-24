Clutchless Wonder: 9-second drag Evo I

A wise man once said, “If you keep doing the same thing as everybody else, or doing the same thing over and over, you will keep getting the same results.” That man was Dick Richardson of Hytech Engines, an old dog who has screwed together more hypo engines than we’ve had cooked brekkies. What he was referring to is the driveline combination found in his nine-second Evo I, which has been serving its purpose as a drag test dummy for the past seven years.

Being a purveyor of highly strung race engines, trying new things on customer engines can be risky business, so R&D is best done at your own risk, and on your own gear. So, when he had achieved all that he wanted to with his 10-second GT-R, it was time for a new direction. With plenty of 4G63s being churned out of Hytech, an Evo was deemed the perfect test bed, so an unfinished project, which turned out to be the remains of ‘4BANGA’, was picked up.

Kicking things off, a quick tidy up had the ETs right where the GT-R had left off — in the 10-second bracket. The next seven years would become a blur of constant refinement in the quest for lower and lower ETs. Hey, this is a drag car, did you expect anything less?