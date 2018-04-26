Crown Jewel: Pennzoil JGTC R34

In 1999, I remember coming across a photo of a yellow and black Nissan in Japan that ran in a series known as the ‘All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship’ (JGTC). It was love at first sight. Since then, this particular Nissan has adorned my computer desktop, I’ve built models of it, and it just seems to be the one car that I can never forget. So, not long ago, I decided to track it down and do something that, as a 15-year-old, I never thought I could — come face to face with it.

Fast-forward some years, and there I was standing in a foyer in Kanagawa. A super-polite Japanese lady ushered me through a red door. The pre-hype, combined with the unknown, tipped my expectations into overload. I was finally about to come face to face with the one race car that has permanently etched itself into my memory: the ’99 JGTC GT500 championship–winning Pennzoil R34 machine built by Nismo, piloted by Satoshi Motoyama and Eric Comas, and wearing the No. 1 door card.