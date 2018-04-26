Good cause: Meguiar’s Pink Ribbon Breakfast

To help support the fight against breast cancer, Smits Group / Meguiar’s New Zealand is chucking on a Pink Ribbon Breakfast at its headquarters — 59 Greenmount Drive, East Tamaki, Auckland — on Saturday 19 May. The team hopes to raise over $1500 to donate to the

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ), where money will be put towards research and helping patients with the illness. Those who attend the breakfast will be asked to chip in $10 a head and, in return, will be offered up a selection of muffins, slices, club sandwiches, tea and coffee, as well as a demonstration on how to properly care for your car using the Meguiar’s range.