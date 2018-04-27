Cutting laps: New Zealand track guide

Here in New Zealand we are spoilt for choice when it comes to racing circuits. With four in each island you never have to drive too far to get in a few laps or catch some action. Our purpose-built tracks date back to the late 1950s, with the very first sealed circuit opening in Levin in 1956, though that has since closed. Fast forward to the present day, with the most recent circuit to be built — Highlands Park — opened on Easter weekend this year in Cromwell. Each of the eight New Zealand tracks has challenging corners, fast straights and plenty of racing heritage. In this feature we give you an overview of each circuit, and talk to expert driving instructor Mike Eady, who passes on a few pointers to help cut your lap times. Make sure to scan the QR codes with your smartphone too, each code contains in-car hot lap footage from the corresponding track.

New Zealand’s first

Before the first purpose-built facility, races were held on beaches, then on grass tracks until post WWII. The first official sealed road race wasn’t held until 1949, at Wigram Air Force base in Christchurch. Known as the Lady Wigram Trophy, the race is still run today although it’s now held at Ruapuna. In the North Island the New Zealand Grand Prix was first run in 1952 at Ohakea Air Base, moving to Ardmore Aerodrome in 1954, where up to 70,000 spectators would witness star-studded international driver line-ups.

The country’s first purpose-built motor racing circuit, located in Levin and opened in 1956, originally had a total length of 1.6km. Later that year it was resurfaced and extended to 1.9km. The circuit was built inside the local horse racing facility, as were many other tracks around New Zealand. Levin hosted some of the world’s best drivers and stayed open for nearly 21 years, but closed in 1975 due to declining spectator numbers. Sadly there is little or no evidence left of the circuit, as most of it was removed to enable use of the area as horse paddocks

Pukekohe Park Raceway