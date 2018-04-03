National Fever: 50th New Zealand Nationals at Masterton

Running in Super Sedan, Nathan Hartley’s Mustang has come a long way this season, getting quicker and faster each meeting, and so close to the eight-second club with a best ET of 9.02s at 147.12mph. However, his season ended in a bit of an electrical fire at the top end, with Nathan having to exit the car quick-smart — the fire crew said they have never seen anybody move so fast! The problem is now fixed and the car is up for sale less motor and box, if anyone is keen to jump into it.