Diamond in the Rough: 1959 Ford Galaxie

Why such an oddball car in the first place? The first-gen Galaxie is not a terribly popular option when people think of these cars, but, as Brian explains the story, you begin to understand that things all came down to chance. Chance began one Saturday at the Kumeu Classic Car and Hot Rod Festival, when Brian and a group of mates stumbled across the car — a 1959 Ford Galaxie with some strange charisma.

“I kept looking at it, and it kept growing on me. We walked off, and, about half an hour later, I called my wife and said, ‘I’ve found a car. I know we can’t really afford it, but I think you’ll like it’,” Brian explains. “I sent her some photos, and her first question was, ‘Where are you going to park it?’” Telling the seller he was dead keen on the Galaxie, Brian handed over a $200 deposit. It’s lucky the seller was a man of his word — when the transaction was finalized the next day, he explained to Brian that he could have sold the car about six times over that weekend!

With its generous helpings of sunburn, surface rust, and overall patina, the Galaxie was the perfect low-maintenance cruiser and bar-leaner for Brian and the lads to enjoy. This stress-free period lasted for around two years, but, inevitably, he and the guys began considering that dangerous mantra: it’d go better with a bigger engine. “One day at smoko, my good friend Andrew Gate mentioned that he used to have a 429 in an XA [Falcon] and it went bloody good,” Brian says of the step that saw the build begin to spiral out of control.