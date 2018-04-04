Little Menace: 2014 Custom Bubble Car

With the help of his younger brother, Brock, and a sabre saw, Luke removed the rear quarters, door skins, and dash panel from the donor Anglia. Using 8mm and 10mm round bar as a skeleton to get the right shape, he soon had the panels mocked up on the T-bucket chassis and ready to be stitched together. A few phone calls to his older brother, Dave, a car restorer living in Australia, for some hints, and Luke soon had the body welded together.

Of course, building a car with no set plan and a pile of parts can throw up all sorts of interesting situations, as Luke explains, “One night, over a few beers, Brock and I started looking at mounting the salvaged dash from the Anglia, until Brock suggested using it for the rear bumper. After a few more beers, we decided that’s where it would end up staying, becoming a home to four Thunderbird tail lights.” Yep, take a closer look, and you’ll see one set of lights where the Anglia speedo was and the other in the glovebox. It was this sort of creative thinking that enabled the whole build to be kept to an amazingly low budget.

While the body was being sorted at home, a 351 short block sourced from an uncle was dropped off to Franklin Engineering for machine work before heading to Peter Woodward for final assembly. That assembly included fitting match-ported heads, plenty of parts from Comp Cams, and that seriously cool Aussiespeed Quad Weber manifold to top it all off. Luke’s dad — by now as proud as punch of what his son was achieving — was tasked with creating the vacuum tank that hides under the manifold to help get the four 44mm IDF carbs to run as they should. Included in the driving department was a heavy-duty tapered driveshaft created by Russell at Driveshaft Specialists NZ. While Roth’s original creations were never really designed as true drivers, Luke was determined to make sure his car was, and did everything he could to ensure it would end up road legal.